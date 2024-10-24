SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says trash carried by a North Korean balloon has fallen on the presidential compound in Seoul.
South Korea says trash carried by a North Korean balloon has fallen on the presidential compound in Seoul
South Korea says trash carried by a North Korean balloon has fallen on the presidential compound in Seoul.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 at 12:25AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal
Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal.