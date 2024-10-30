SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says North Korea has test-launched a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters.
South Korea says North Korea has test-launched a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters
South Korea says North Korea has test-launched a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 30, 2024 at 10:28PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul
8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul.