South Korea says North Korea has test-launched a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters

South Korea says North Korea has test-launched a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 30, 2024 at 10:28PM

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says North Korea has test-launched a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters.

