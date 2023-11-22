SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea but the launch likely failed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota's new paid leave director faces his first challenge — rising costs for the program
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota's new paid leave director faces his first challenge — rising costs for the program
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune