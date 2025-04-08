SEOUL — South Korea says its military has fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the border.
South Korea says its military has fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the border
South Korea says its military has fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the border.
The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 9:25AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
South Korea says its military has fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the border
South Korea says its military has fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the border.