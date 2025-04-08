South Korea says its military fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the border

Bloodshed and violent confrontations have occasionally occurred at the Koreas' heavily fortified border, called the Demilitarized Zone. But when North Korean troops briefly violated the border in June last year and prompted South Korea to fire warning shots, it didn't escalate into a major source of tensions. South Korean officials assessed that the soldiers didn't deliberately commit the border intrusion and the site was a wooded area and military demarcation line signs there weren't clearly visible. South Korea said the North Koreans were carrying construction tools.