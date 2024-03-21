SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's government says it will start suspending the licenses of striking junior doctors next week.
Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo made the comments during a briefing Thursday as he repeated demands for the doctors to return to work immediately.
More than 90% of the country's 13,000 doctors-in-training have been on strike for about a month to protest the government's plan to sharply increase medical school admissions.
Their strikes have caused hundreds of cancelled surgeries and other treatments at hospitals.
