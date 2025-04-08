Wires

South Korea says it will hold presidential election on June 3 to replace ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol

The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 4:03AM

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it will hold presidential election on June 3 to replace ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol.

