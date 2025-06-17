South Korea ratifies treaty aimed at safeguarding international adoptions

SEOUL, South Korea — After years of delay, South Korea has ratified the Hague Adoption Convention, an international treaty meant to safeguard international adoptions, highlighting a significant policy shift decades after sending tens of thousands of children to the West through an aggressive but poorly regulated adoption system.
The government's announcement Tuesday came as it faces growing pressure to address widespread fraud and abuse that plagued its adoption program, particularly during a heyday in the 1970s and '80s when the country allowed thousands of children to be adopted every year.
Many adoptees have since discovered that their records were falsified to portray them as abandoned orphans, while others were carelessly removed — or even outright stolen — from their birth families.
South Korea's Foreign Ministry and Health and Welfare Ministry, which handles adoption policies, issued a joint statement saying the country submitted the necessary documents to ratify the Hague Adoption Convention to the Dutch Foreign Ministry, the treaty's depositary.
The treaty, which requires countries to strengthen state oversight and safeguards to ensure international adoptions are legal and ethical, will take effect in South Korea on Oct. 1.
South Korea signed the Hague convention in 2013, but ratification was delayed by more than a decade as the country struggled to bring adoptions under centralized government authority, as required by the treaty, after allowing private agencies to control international child placements for decades.
''Going forward, intercountry adoptions will be permitted only when no suitable family can be found in his or her state of origin, and only if deemed to serve the child's best interests through deliberation by the adoption policy committee under the Ministry of Health and Welfare,'' the ministries said.
The statement said the ratification was a significant step toward safeguarding children's rights and ''establishing an advanced, internationally compliant intercountry adoption system in Korea, reinforcing the government's commitment to upholding state responsibility across the entire adoption process.''