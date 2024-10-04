South Korea adoptees endure emotional, sometimes devastating searches for their birth families

These adoptees are among the 200,000 sent from South Korea to Western nations as children. Many have grown up, searched for their origin story and discovered that their adoption paperwork was inaccurate or fabricated. They have only breadcrumbs to go on: grainy baby photos, names of orphanages and adoption agencies, the towns where they were said to have been abandoned. They don't speak the language. They're unfamiliar with the culture. Some never learn their truth.