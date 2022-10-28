A Minneapolis South High School student was one of three people injured in a drive-by shooting near the school Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Police were called to the 2200 block of East Lake Street at about 3:00 p.m., just after students were dismissed from South. The student, a man and a woman were taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a Minneapolis Police Department news release.

Police believe the three were on the sidewalk when shots were fired from a moving vehicle which then drove away. The connection between the victims and the shooter, if any, is unknown.

No one has been arrested.

In an email to parents, Minneapolis Public Schools Associate Superintendent Michael Walker identified the juvenile victim as a student at South High School and asked for parents to check in with their children.

"I do not have any additional information and know you all join me in keeping this student in our thoughts and prayers for a full recovery," he wrote in the message.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.