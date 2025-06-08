South Florida pro sports teams are inspired by the success of the Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jaylen Waddle considers himself the Florida Panthers' good luck charm.
The Miami Dolphins wide receiver has been to several Panthers hockey games over the years. He banged the drum before a postseason matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. He cheered on coach Paul Maurice's team after a thrilling overtime win over Tampa Bay this year.
By Waddle's estimation, whenever he's in the building, that equals a win for his favorite hockey team.
''I'm going to go to the finals,'' Waddle quipped after a practice last week. "I think they need to invite me sometime soon in an important game, because I think they're pretty undefeated when I'm there.
"Panthers – Hey, I'll be waiting.''
The Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year. They're three wins away from defending their 2024 title. The Panthers went from winning just 25 playoff games in their first 28 seasons combined to winning more than 40 — and counting — in the past three seasons. And their general manager, Bill Zito, has been in conversations for GM of the Year for several seasons after building title-contending rosters year after year.
They're the pinnacle of success in South Florida, and other pro sports teams in the region have taken notice. Many are inspired by what the Panthers have built and use it as a blueprint for success.
''I think the Florida Panthers as an organization have done an unbelievable job of creating a sense of, ‘We've been here before,' or a certain level of expectancy of performance,'' Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. ''All of those things, you can never have too many friendly reminders of what you're fighting for. There's nothing more motivating than watching people that really sacrifice hard earned monthly income to support athletic performance. You can feel it."