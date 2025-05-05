South Dakota students weigh protest against university honors for homeland security chief Noem

MADISON, S.D. — Dakota State University hasn't experienced the student protests taking place at other U.S. colleges. Nestled in rural South Dakota, most of the nearly 4,000 students have been focused on their studies or job hunts, avoiding politics and partisan groups.
Until now.
The university administration decided to award an honorary doctorate to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and invited her to give a commencement speech May 10, bringing politics to the campus.
In response, students have planned a rally on graduation day opposing the former South Dakota governor and the Trump administration and expect protestors from across southeast South Dakota to join them.
They want to speak out against the federal government's immigration policies, which are being implemented with Noem's oversight, on behalf of peers who fear for their legal status. They also are expected to protest Noem's anti-LGBT actions during her time as governor.
Some students and faculty also said they thought the honorary degree was too high an honor to bestow upon her.
Among DSU students, many are unsure if they should join the objections or stay quiet to avoid the kind of punishments suffered by students at more outspoken colleges.
''The atmosphere is tense,'' humanities instructor Daniel Spencer said. ''Students are afraid of making their voices heard.''