Chris Oladokun passed for 224 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another, Pierre Strong Jr. rushed for two more scores as South Dakota State thundered past host Colorado State 42-23 on Friday night.

Oladokun, was 18-for-28 passing without an interception. Strong piled up 106 yards by halftime, finishing with 138. Jadon Janke caught six passes for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Lightning and a brief downpour delayed kickoff by 40 minutes, but South Dakota State — ranked No. 3 in the FCS poll and runner-up in the May FCS championship game — brought the lightning after halftime for its second victory in 11 games vs. FBS programs. The Jackrabbits' previous victory came 41-38 at Kansas to open the 2015 season.

Kansas 17, South Dakota 14: Jason Bean hit Lawrence Arnold for their second touchdown connection with 1:12 remaining, enabling the host Jayhawks to escape with a victory in coach Lance Leipold's debut.

The Coyotes, who trailed 10-0 late in the third quarter, had pulled ahead when Kansas native Travis Theis ran 25 yards with 5:16 to go. But the Jayhawks drove 64 yards in less than four minutes.

ASSOCIATED PRESS