South Dakota makes it tougher for recreational vehicle voters to participate in elections

This bill aims to prevent full-time travelers, dubbed ‘’RV voters,‘’ from participating in state elections. Some travelers who do not have permanent residency in any state like to establish their residency in South Dakota because the state has no income tax and relatively lower car registration fees. Staying just one night in South Dakota is still enough to establish residency for purposes such as a driver’s license, but it is not enough to meet the voting eligibility requirements, said Brad Reiners, a spokesperson from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.