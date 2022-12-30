Tap the bookmark to save this article.

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota defeated St. Thomas 92-84 on Thursday night behind 21 points and six rebounds from Tasos Kamateros.

The Coyotes (6-8, 1-1 Summit League) also got 19 points from Kruz Perrott-Hunt, who was 7 of 14 shooting (4 for 5 from distance). Overall, the Coyotes went 14 of 20 from 3-point range (70%) on a hot-shooting night that saw them make 55% from the field.

Andrew Rohde finished with 22 points and five assists for the Tommies (11-5, 2-1), who were a miserable 9 of 27 from 3-point range and just 45% from the field for the game overall.

Parker Bjorklund added 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for St. Thomas. Brooks Allen also had 17 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. South Dakota hosts Western Illinois and St. Thomas travels to play South Dakota State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.