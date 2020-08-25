GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Sanford Health officials announced Tuesday they are opening a new clinic in Grand Forks.

The organization plans to builds a 22,000 square-foot facility in the south part of Grand Forks that will have space for 15 primary care and specialty care providers. It is slated for opening in spring 2021.

Sanford has operated clinics in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, for over two decades.

"We're constantly exploring the services our patients and regional employers want, where they need them most," said Dr. Lisa Jamsa Tollefson, family medicine specialist and Sanford East Grand Forks physician leader. "We're excited to answer their call and grow with our Grand Forks neighbors while still serving our patients in East Grand Forks.

Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization includes 44 hospitals, 1,400 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and nine countries.