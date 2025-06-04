South Carolina's Republican governor keeps veto pen mostly capped for budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The invitation from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he was bringing reporters together Wednesday to talk about his vetoes in the state budget.
But instead, it was a victory lap for both the Republican governor and the Republican-dominated General Assembly as McMaster spent his time talking about all his priorities that the legislature kept in the spending plan — not the 10 things worth $10,000 he took out of the 2025-26 fiscal year budget.
It was a stark reminder after nine years in office how much different McMaster is than his previous Republican predecessors, governors who relished in fighting the General Assembly, then often ripped into them or ignored their ideas on how to spend the state's billions of dollars.
''Back in the old days, nobody was talking to anybody,'' McMaster said, repeating his favorite tagline of ''communication, collaboration and cooperation.''
McMaster issued 10 vetoes from the state's $14.5 billion spending plan that starts July 1. Just one struck money from the budget — $10,000 for what McMaster said was a duplicative effort to review a state agency.
Ten years ago, Gov. Nikki Haley struck 87 items from the $7 billion budget totaling more than $18 million. And in 2005, Gov. Mark Sanford vetoed 163 items worth $96 million from the $5.8 billion spending plan. A year later, an exasperated Sanford vetoed the entire budget and lawmakers quickly overrode him by wide margins.
Instead of spending, McMaster's handful of vetoes were on rules like getting rid of a requirement that visitors to the new Pine Island State Park make reservations or striking out of the budget a provision allowing some school districts to use private companies for security.
There are so few vetoes that lawmakers don't expect to return to the Statehouse to try to override them.