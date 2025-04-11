South Carolina's highest court dragged into fight over $1.8 billion accounting error

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's elected treasurer is asking the state's highest court to stop a hearing later this month to start the process of removing him from office over a $1.8 billion accounting error that has plagued the state for nearly a decade.
The Republican-dominated South Carolina Senate has set a April 21 date for a hearing on Treasurer Curtis Loftis saying the Republican in charge of the state's bank accounts willfully neglected his duty. It cited one part of the state constitution.
Treasurer Curtis Loftis said in a state Supreme Court filing late Thursday that instead the only legal way to remove him from office is a different section of the constitution which requires impeachment like the U.S. government. That process has to start in the House and would involve proceedings similar to a trial.
The $1.8 billion did not exist as cash but showed up on the books as the state shifted accounting systems in the 2010s. Senators said Loftis did not tell them about the mistakes as required by law.
Supreme Court showdown
Loftis said a Supreme Court ruling is needed to clarify if the Senate can use its process, where there are no witnesses called, to overturn the results of his last election in 2022. Loftis is serving his fourth term.
''The people of South Carolina deserve a process that upholds the law and the democratic principles they have entrusted to us,'' Loftis said in a statement.
The Republican leadership of the Senate has not responded to the court filing. But they have said before that both methods of removing someone from office are valid or they wouldn't be in the constitution.