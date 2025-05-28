South Carolina's budget passes with a big raise in lawmaker pay

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina General Assembly likely met for the last time this year Wednesday, easily passing a budget that included what is effectively an $18,000-a-year raise for all of its members.
If the governor does not veto it, lawmakers will see their ''in-district compensation'' — money set aside for legislative duties that has few limits on how it can be spent — increase from $1,000 a month to $2,500 a month for all 46 senators and 124 House members.
The raise, quietly slipped into the budget about a month ago in the Senate after the initial budget passed the House, caused heartburn. Several members threated to veto the entire $14.5 billion plan. But in the end, it passed both chambers easily.
''The anticipation is you will spend that on your constituents, doing the job they've elected you to do and going to the places they have asked you to go,'' Republican House Ways and Means Chairman Bruce Bannister said. "If you do not spend the money on your constituents, that's on you.''
The rest of the spending plan was much less controversial. There are pay raises for teachers, and the state's highest income tax rate will be cut from 6.2% to 6%.
There is $200 million to fix bridges, $35 million to pay for cleanup from Hurricane Helene last year and $50 million for a program to let parents use tax money to pay private school tuition that will undergo court scrutiny.
But the $3 million that will increase legislator pay got the most attention as House and Senate negotiators finalized the budget for fiscal year 2025-2026 earlier this moth.
The monthly stipend for lawmakers has not been increased in about 30 years. Their in-district stipend would increase from $12,000 a year to $30,000