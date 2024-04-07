CLEVELAND — South Carolina wins women's basketball championship, beats Caitlin Cark, Iowa 87-75 to cap undefeated season.
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Katherine Kersten: Extremist ideology has already hijacked Minnesota's social studies classes
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Katherine Kersten: Extremist ideology has already hijacked Minnesota's social studies classes
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Katherine Kersten: Extremist ideology has already hijacked Minnesota's social studies classes
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Katherine Kersten: Extremist ideology has already hijacked Minnesota's social studies classes
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Katherine Kersten: Extremist ideology has already hijacked Minnesota's social studies classes
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Katherine Kersten: Extremist ideology has already hijacked Minnesota's social studies classes
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune