SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Ahmir Langlais had 18 points in South Carolina Upstate's 79-78 victory against Coastal Carolina on Friday night.
Langlais added 11 rebounds for the Spartans (2-2). Trae Broadnax scored 14 points and Jordan Gainey had 13.
The Chanticleers (2-1) were led in scoring by Jomaru Brown, who finished with 28 points. Essam Mostafa added 17 points and 16 rebounds for Coastal Carolina. Wilfried Lakayi finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
South Carolina Upstate plays at Air Force on Monday. Coastal Carolina visits Missouri on Wednesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Live: Cowboys lead Vikings 37-3 in fourth quarter. Follow on Gameview
The Vikings are trying for their eighth win in a row. Tap here for play-by-play, detailed in-game stats and score updates from around the NFL.
Sports
No. 24 ranked Texas A&M dumps Loyola Chicago 67-49
Backup Henry Coleman III scored 13 points and Julius Marble scored 11 points and No. 24-ranked Texas A&M beat Loyola Chicago 67-49 on Sunday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
Sports
Nebraska rallies in second half, beats UAPB 82-58
Juwan Gary scored 17 points, Blaise Keita had a double-double, and Nebraska rallied in the second half to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-58 on Sunday.
Gophers
Rival Wisconsin hands No. 1 Gophers women's hockey team first conference loss of season
The Gophers saw their unbeaten streak against the Badgers end at five games.
Sports
Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City
The Buffalo Bills dug out of their snowy homes and got their groove back in the Motor City.