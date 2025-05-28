South Carolina Supreme Court rejects inmate's request for more firing squad details

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a request for more information on the firing squad from an inmate set to die next month over concerns about whether a man executed by the method last month suffered a lingering death.
The justices unanimously ruled that attorneys for Stephen Stanko did not prove the previous execution was botched even though lawyers argued the firing squad nearly missed the inmate's heart and prolonged his death. They also said all three bulleted fired may not have hit the prisoner's body.
Stanko, 57, is scheduled to die June 13. He has been sentenced to death twice in the state for two separate murders — one a friend and one his girlfriend as he raped her daughter.
Stanko has until Friday to decide if he wants to die by firing squad, lethal injection or the electric chair.
Potential firing squad problems
Stanko's execution is the first scheduled in South Carolina since Mikal Mahdi was put to death by firing squad on April 11.
Mahdi's lawyers released autopsy results that show the shots that killed him barely hit his heart and suggested he was in agonizing pain for three or four times longer than experts say he would have been if his heart had been hit directly.
Stanko's lawyers asked the South Carolina Supreme Court to require prison officials to release more information about the firing squad and lethal injection, saying he was leaning toward the firing squad until the possible problems with Mahdi's execution surfaced.