ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Corey Fields threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns and South Carolina State beat North Carolina Central 26-24 on Saturday.
Kendrell Flowers rushed for 79 yards and a score for South Carolina State (3-4, 1-0 MEAC). Shaquan Davis had six grabs for 116 yards and two scores.
Davius Richard was 11 of 24 for 177 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for North Carolina Central (5-2, 1-1).
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Penguins rally in 2nd and 3rd periods, beat Blue Jackets 6-3
Sidney Crosby scored the 79th game-winner of his career and rallied Pittsburgh from a two-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Saturday night for the Penguins' first road win of the season.
Gophers
Gophers endure stick-toss penalty, lose in overtime to North Dakota
Rhett Pitlick's post-goal antics drew a costly 10-minute misconduct. With the split, the Gophers fell to 4-2 in front of an announced sellout crowd of 10,193, while North Dakota improved to 3-2-1.
Sports
Wooldridge, Louisiana-Lafayette beat Arkansas State 38-18
Ben Wooldridge passed for 315 yards and five touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette never trailed in the Ragin' Cajuns' 38-18 win over Arkansas State on Saturday night.
Sports
Mitchell scores 32 points, Cavaliers roll past Bulls 128-96
Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pounded Chicago 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls' home opener.
Sports
Lightning beat Isles 5-3 with Paul scoring late in second
Nicholas Paul scored a buzzer-beating second-period goal, Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday night.