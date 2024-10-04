COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina sets Nov. 1 execution for man who killed store clerk as state ramps up use of its death chamber.
South Carolina sets Nov. 1 execution for man who killed store clerk as state ramps up use of its death chamber
South Carolina sets Nov. 1 execution for man who killed store clerk as state ramps up use of its death chamber.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 4, 2024 at 1:49PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Lynx
Jackie Young's 24 points help the Las Vegas Aces stave off elimination with a 95-81 win over the New York Liberty in Game 3
This was the Aces’ 12th consecutive home playoff victory, breaking the WNBA record shared by the Los Angeles Sparks (2001-04) and Sacramento Monarchs.