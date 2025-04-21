South Carolina Senate seek at hearing to remove state treasurer over $1.8B accounting error

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Republican-dominated Senate and its elected Republican treasurer faced off Monday in an extraordinary hearing as senators try to kick the treasurer out of office over a $1.8 billion accounting error.
The hearing is the culmination of over two years of investigation by the Senate that started when state accountants unintentionally exaggerated money given to colleges and universities by $3.5 billion.
That led to the discovery of an account error that started a decade ago when the state was changing from one accounting system to another. If accountants couldn't balance the entries in the two sets of books as they moved thousand of accounts with different definitions, they kept adding it to a special account year after year until it grew to $1.8 billion.
It took forensic accountants, who were paid millions of dollars in fees, to finally unravel that nearly all of the $1.8 billion was not real money but just an accumulation of errors.
The two Republican senators calling for Loftis to be kicked out of office said he can no longer be trusted to handle South Carolina's bank accounts. They charged that he is incompetent and never reported the mistakes to lawmakers as required by law while refusing to take accountability.
''He's a liar that was so concerned with his public appearance that he would do and say anything to cover up his mistake,'' Sen. Stephen Goldfinch said.
Loftis has called the Senate investigation a witch hunt. He repeatedly said no money went missing and the errors were not made in his office, although others have testified differently. The treasurer said continuing to focus on the mistakes threatens the state's strong credit rating.
His lawyer Deborah Barbier opened the treasurer's three-hour case with a photo of Loftis and Republican President Donald Trump on a screen. She pointed out that he has won election four times and will face voters again in a primary in 14 months. Loftis has previously said he would not run for reelection.