South Carolina prepares for its 6th execution in 9 months with a man serving 2 death sentences

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man sent to death row twice for separate murders is scheduled to die Friday by lethal injection in the state's sixth execution in nine months.
Stephen Stanko, 57, is being killed for shooting a friend and then cleaning out his bank account in Horry County in 2005. Hours earlier Stanko killed his live-in girlfriend, strangling her as he raped her teenage daughter in the woman's home in neighboring Georgetown County. He slit the teen's throat but she survived. Stanko also ended up on death row for that crime.
Stanko was leaning toward dying by South Carolina's new firing squad, like two inmates before him. But after autopsy results from the last inmate killed by that method showed the bullets from the three volunteers nearly missed his heart, Stanko went with lethal injection.
Stanko is the last of four executions scheduled around the country this week. Florida and Alabama each put an inmate to death on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Oklahoma executed a man transferred from federal to state custody to allow his death.
Last efforts to save Stanko's life
There are a couple of long-shot efforts to spare his life. Stanko can appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after a federal judge refused this week to stop his execution. Stanko's lawyers said the state isn't carrying out lethal injection properly after autopsy results found fluid in the lungs of other inmates killed that way.
Or South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster could offer clemency. That decision won't be made until a phone call prison officials make to the governor minutes before every execution. Stanko's execution is set to start at 6 p.m. at a Columbia prison.
A governor has not spared a death row inmate's life in the previous 48 executions since South Carolina reinstated the death penalty about 50 years ago.