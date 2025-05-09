South Carolina legislature ends its 2025 session with some wins and some uncertainty

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina General Assembly wrapped up its regular 2025 session Thursday with a few accomplishments, but a number of things like the fate of the state treasurer and radical changes in the state's tax code are still up in the air.
In a flurry of action over the final days, the Republican-dominated legislature passed a bill they hope will reduce skyrocketing insurance rates for restaurants and clubs that serve liquor, and another measure that utilities said was necessary for them to meet the growing demand for power as the state's population booms.
And by the end of the year, it will likely be illegal for drivers to hold their cellphones in their hands.
Lawmakers also passed a bill allowing parents to spend public money on private schools. The General Assembly passed a similar voucher program in 2023 but it was struck down by the state Supreme Court. Republicans are confident they made just enough changes that the justices won't rule again that it violates the state constitution by directly benefiting private schools.
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has either signed or is expected to sign all those proposals.
This is the first of the two-year session, so all pending bills will remain where they are until January when the 2026 session begins.
But since the 2024 elections created a Republican supermajority in the Senate and locked in the one in the House, issues like a hate crimes law or medical marijuana measure that have been building support fell off the radar this session.
''In the big picture, we didn't do any momentous legislation this year that's going to be remembered long after this year other than potentially the voucher bill if it is somehow found to be constitutional,'' Democratic Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto said.