South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley enters transfer portal, AP source says

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley is officially in the transfer portal, according to a person with access to it.

The Associated Press
April 14, 2025 at 2:33PM

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Fulwiley has a ''do not contact'' designation, which most likely means she already has a strong idea where she will transfer to.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard was the Southeastern Conference Sixth Player of the Year and helped the Gamecocks reach the national championship game, where they lost to UConn. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in her two seasons at the school.

She started only three of her 77 games at South Carolina, but was one of the most exciting players in college basketball with her viral plays on offense.

South Carolina has already added transfer guard Ta'Niya Latson, who led the country in scoring last season.

The portal opened on March 25 and closes April 22. A player can still withdraw from the portal and return to their team after the closing date.

The Greenville News first reported news of Fulwiley's intention to enter the portal last week.

DOUG FEINBERG

The Associated Press

