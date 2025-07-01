Nation

South Carolina deputy shot and killed in what sheriff says was an ambush

A deputy trying to arrest a suspect in a South Carolina home was ambushed, shot and killed early Tuesday while a second officer was hurt, authorities said.

The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 5:15PM

LAMAR, S.C. — A deputy trying to arrest a suspect in a South Carolina home was ambushed, shot and killed early Tuesday while a second officer was hurt, authorities said.

The suspect in the shooting was also killed, the Darlington County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputy Devin Mason and the second officer were inside a home near Lamar around 1:30 a.m. when they were attacked, the sheriff's office said in a statement, without providing additional details.

Mason died, while the second officer, whose name was not immediately released, was in the hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

Cameron Ray Dennett, 25, also was killed in the shooting. He was wanted for criminal conspiracy, forgery and a computer crime and was not allowed to have a gun, deputies said.

A 28-year-old woman facing similar charges was taken into custody and was not hurt, investigators said,

Mason, 27, graduated from the state's criminal justice academy three months ago and had just finished field training last week, Darlington County Sheriff Michael August said in a statement.

''In his time with us, he demonstrated unwavering dedication, integrity, and professionalism,'' August said, ''Deputy Mason served the people of Darlington County with heart and honor. Though his time with us was far too short, his impact will not be forgotten.''

The State Law Enforcement Division was investigating the shooting.

Mason is the first police officer in South Carolina shot and killed in the line of duty in more than three years.

