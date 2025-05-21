South Carolina death row inmate seeks to volunteer to die after friends are executed

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After his best friend and four other of his fellow death row inmates have been put to death in less than a year, a South Carolina inmate wants to become his own attorney which would likely mean his own execution in weeks or months.
A federal judge has ordered a 45-day delay in James Robertson's request to have a different lawyer talk to him and make sure he really wants to fire his own attorneys and deal with the likely lethal consequences of his decision.
Robertson, 51, has been on death row since 1999 after killing both his parents in their Rock Hill home. He beat his father with the claw end of a hammer and a baseball bat and stabbed his mother. He tried to make it look like a robbery in hopes he would get his part of their $2.2 million estate, prosecutors said.
Robertson has fired his lawyers before. Not long after he arrived on death row he wanted to drop his appeals after a card playing buddy never appealed his death sentence for setting a van on fire with his daughter inside outside his ex-wife's house.
A letter from a death row inmate
A one-page letter from Robinson landed in a federal judge's mailbox on April 7, four days before South Carolina executed its fifth inmate in seven months. It said Robertson and his lawyer had a difference of opinion.
Since ''no ethical attorney will withdraw an appeal that will result in their client's execution,'' Robertson said he was ready to represent himself.
Robertson's attorney Emily Paavola responded in court documents that Robertson wasn't taking medication for depression, suffered from chronic back pain and a skin condition that made him more depressed and was distressed over those five executions that dropped the close-knit death row population from 30 to 25.