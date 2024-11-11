South Carolina a unanimous No. 1 in women's AP Top 25, Stanford and Oregon crack rankings

Maryland climbed seven spots to No. 11 after an impressive 85-80 victory over then-No. 11 Duke. This was the Terrapins' first matchup against the Blue Devils since they defeated their former ACC rival, 65-55, in the Sweet 16 in 2015. The victory came nearly a year after the Terrapins saw their 13-year run in the poll end last season. Duke fell to 16th.