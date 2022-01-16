MOBILE, Ala. — Charles Manning Jr. hit three of four at the free throw line in the final 22 seconds to seal South Alabama's 73-67 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday.
Javon Franklin and Manning each scored 19 points and Jay Jay Chandler added 12 points to lead South Alabama (12-5, 2-2 Sun Belt).
Georgia Southern (8-7, 1-3) rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit
Elijah McCadden came off the Eagles' bench to score 19 points and grab 11 rebounds. Gedi Juozapaitis added 10 points and four assists.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
