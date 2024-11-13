Sports

South Africa's soccer president Danny Jordaan arrested on fraud and theft charges

South African soccer chief Danny Jordaan, who helped bring the first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament to Africa, has been arrested on fraud and theft charges.

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

The Associated Press
November 13, 2024 at 11:52AM

JOHANNESBURG — South African soccer chief Danny Jordaan, who helped bring the first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament to Africa, has been arrested on fraud and theft charges.

Jordaan is accused of using about R1.3 million ($72,372) of South African Football Association (SAFA) funds to hire a PR firm and a private security company for his personal benefit.

Jordaan is president of the association and led the country's World Cup bid committee which secured the rights to host one of the biggest sporting events in South Africa in 2010.

His arrest follows a raid by the country's Special Investigating Unit at the offices of SAFA in March "where an assortment of electronic gadgets and files were seized for further investigation, thus leading to the arrest,'' police spokesperson Katlego Mogale said.

According to the police, Jordaan was arrested with one other official and a businessman. They are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

SAFA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

about the writer

about the writer

MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

South Africa's soccer president Danny Jordaan arrested on fraud and theft charges

South African soccer chief Danny Jordaan, who helped bring the first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament to Africa, has been arrested on fraud and theft charges.

Sports

Canadiens visit the Wild after Caufield's 2-goal game

Business

Diamond Sports Group will offer single-game pricing to stream NBA and NHL games starting next month