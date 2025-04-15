South Africa's new US envoy called Trump racist, homophobic and narcissistic in a 2020 speech

U.S. stocks are drifting in a rare quiet day for financial markets worldwide, for now at least. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in early trading Tuesday, though it's been prone to huge swings not just day to day but also hour to hour. It's regularly careened more than 1 percentage point within each day as markets struggle to keep up with President Donald Trump's trade war, which economists warn could cause a global recession unless it's scaled back. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 60 points, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher. The bond market was also showing more signs of calm.