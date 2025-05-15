South African leader and Trump will meet next week after US took in white South Africans as refugees

The U.S. criticism of what it calls South Africa's racist, anti-white laws appears to refer to South Africa's affirmative action laws that advance opportunities for Black people, and a new land expropriation law that gives the government power to take private land without compensation. Although the government says the land law is not a confiscation tool and refers to unused land that can be redistributed for the public good, some Afrikaner groups say it could allow their land to be seized and redistributed to some of the country's Black majority.