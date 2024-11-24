JOHANNESBURG — South African dissident author and poet Breyten Breytenbach, opponent of apartheid, has died at 85, his family says.
South African dissident author and poet Breyten Breytenbach, opponent of apartheid, has died at 85, his family says
South African dissident author and poet Breyten Breytenbach, opponent of apartheid, has died at 85, his family says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 24, 2024 at 8:11PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Defending national champion South Carolina women defeated by UCLA 77-62 for their first loss since the 2023 Final Four
Defending national champion South Carolina women defeated by UCLA 77-62 for their first loss since the 2023 Final Four.