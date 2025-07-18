South African cooks join forces to make 67,000 liters of soup to fight hunger on Mandela Day

JOHANNESBURG — Dozens of South African chefs, community cooks, caterers, and culinary students joined forces Friday in Johannesburg to make 67,000 liters (17,700 gallons) of soup to feed the hungry, in celebration of Nelson Mandela Day.
First officially recognized by the United Nations in 2009, International Nelson Mandela Day encourages people to commemorate the birthday and legacy of South Africa's first Black president by volunteering for 67 minutes, which is equivalent to his 67 years of public service.
To mark the birthday of South Africa's former head of state, who was born in 1918, cooks all over the country made soup in their own kitchens to contribute toward reaching the target.
At the Johannesburg-based HTA School of Culinary Arts, cooks chopped vegetables, added legumes and sprinkled in a kaleidoscope of seasonings to make hearty soups. They braised their broths from early morning until 5:30 p.m., when the final soup tally began.
''The 67,000 liters, it's our take on 67 minutes,'' said executive chef and chairman of NGO Chefs with Compassion, James Khoza. ''I did a lentil soup with vegetables and a bit of chicken pieces inside. It's not your normal kind of soup where you boil everything, then you make the soup out of it. For me, I look at flavor and is it quality as well.
''I know the guys are on the streets sometimes, or the beneficiaries, people tend to just give them whatever they feel like giving, but .... guys like us who come from hotel business, we understand that what we must feed people must be of that level, highest quality, that they feel like they are worthy because indeed they are worthy, " he added.
Every year, South Africans volunteer their time on July 18, cleaning up public spaces, helping at schools or hospitals, or performing humanitarian work and making donations.
For Chefs with Compassion, a non-profit organization that works to combat hunger and food waste, the food drive is ''a war against throwing away food and wasteful cooking,'' Khoza says.