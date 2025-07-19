Sports

South Africa wins U20 rugby worlds after 13 years by beating New Zealand in final

South Africa won the under-20 world championship for the first time in 13 years after beating New Zealand 23-15 in the final on Saturday.

July 19, 2025 at 8:57PM

ROVIGO, Italy — South Africa won the under-20 world championship for the first time in 13 years after beating New Zealand 23-15 in the final on Saturday.

The teams scored two tries each in a physical contest in sweltering conditions. South Africa had the best scrum and New Zealand the better lineout. But South Africa exploited New Zealand's greater indiscipline as flyhalf Vusi Simphiwe Moyo landed five out of six goalkicks.

New Zealand loosehead prop Sika Pole was issued a 20-minute red card for head-on-head contact in the first half but only three points were conceded.

But after lock Xavier Treacy's late yellow card, South Africa secured its second junior world title thanks to fullback Gilermo Mentoe pouncing on scrumhalf Haashim Pead's chip into the in-goal. Moyo converted from the sideline for 23-8 with only minutes remaining.

New Zealand remained the tournament's most successful side with sixth titles — the last in 2017 — but it has lost seven straight times to South Africa at the junior worlds.

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

