South Africa to hold inquiry into whether justice during apartheid era was blocked

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered an inquiry Wednesday to establish whether previous governments led by his party intentionally blocked investigations and prosecutions of apartheid-era crimes.
The landmark move, which survivors and families of those who were killed have demanded for more than 20 years, will address allegations of ''improper influence in delaying or hindering'' investigations that have been levelled against post-apartheid governments led by the African National Congress party, Ramaphosa's office said in a statement.
The ANC was the organization at the forefront of the battle against the system of white minority rule and led South Africa to democracy. Apartheid ended in 1994.
Ramaphosa's announcement of a judicial commission of inquiry came after 25 survivors and relatives of victims of apartheid-era crimes launched a court case against his government in January seeking damages. They alleged that successive South African governments since the late 1990s had failed to properly investigate unresolved killings, disappearances and other crimes during the time of forced racial segregation despite recommendations made by the post-apartheid Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
The new inquiry was part of a settlement agreement in the January court case, Ramaphosa's office said.
''President Ramaphosa appreciates the anguish and frustration of the families of victims, who have fought for so many years for justice,'' it said.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission was set up in 1996 by then-president Nelson Mandela under the chairmanship of fellow Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu. Its mission was to expose and record apartheid-era crimes and give some of those responsible an opportunity to confess their role, including members of the apartheid government's state security forces that were implicated in many killings.
Some were granted amnesty from prosecution, but others didn't come forward and thousands were denied amnesty.