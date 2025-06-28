South Africa teenager Pretorius becomes youngest test cricketer to score 150 on debut

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe — South Africa teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius became the youngest player to score 150 runs in test cricket on Saturday against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club.
Pretorius made 153 on debut in the first test at 19 years, 93 days. He was 26 days younger than when Pakistan's Javed Miandad tallied 163 in 1976 against New Zealand in Lahore.
Pretorius was the fifth youngest man in test history to score a century on debut, and the youngest South African.
Corbin Bosch, playing his second test, also scored a century, getting there on the third-to-last ball of the day.
South Africa was 418-9 at stumps after the first day.
''It was amazing,'' Pretorius said. ''I was quite nervous (when I walked in). I'm glad (the debut is) over. We knew they only had two seamers and we knew we could take the spinners out of the attack. I just love batting, fortunately it worked out for me today.''
For their first test in neighboring Zimbabwe in 11 years, the Proteas picked only four of the 11 who won the World Test Championship final at Lord's this month. Among those not picked were captain Temba Bavuma, player of the final Aiden Markram, and Kagiso Rabada, who took nine wickets.
Spinner Keshav Maharaj was the stand-in captain and chose to bat first with three debutants in Pretorius and allrounders Dewald Brevis and Codi Yusuf.