Sports

South Africa takes control of first test against Zimbabwe despite Williams century

South Africa took control of the first test against Zimbabwe on Sunday with a 216-run lead at stumps on day two at Queens Sports Club.

The Associated Press
June 29, 2025 at 4:11PM

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe — South Africa took control of the first test against Zimbabwe on Sunday with a 216-run lead at stumps on day two at Queens Sports Club.

South Africa is 49-1 in its second innings. Tony de Zorzi (22) and Wiaan Mulder (25) are at the crease.

Zimbabwe was all out for 251 in its first innings. It batted from the start of the day after South Africa declared overnight at 418-9. Sean Williams led the resistance for the home team with 137 before he was stumped off the bowling of spinner Keshav Maharaj (3-70).

South Africa teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius (153) had become the youngest player to score 150 runs in men's test cricket on Saturday.

It's South Africa's first test in neighboring Zimbabwe in 11 years.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

NBA free agent Malik Beasley under investigation regarding gambling allegations, AP source says

Malik Beasley of the Timberwolves reacts after making a three pointer in the second quarter against the Clippers.

NBA free agent Malik Beasley is under investigation by the U.S. District Attorney's office regarding gambling allegations tied to league games, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Sports

Lando Norris holds off Oscar Piastri to win Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix

Sports

NHL free agency frenzy: Salary cap jump fuels an unpredictable market