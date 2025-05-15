South Africa says Trump's aid cuts stripped more than 8,000 health workers from its HIV program

JOHANNESBURG — The Trump administration's dismantling of USAID has put more than 8,000 health workers in South Africa's national HIV program out of work, the country's health minister said Thursday, as he outlined the impact of U.S. funding cuts on the biggest AIDS treatment project in the world.
The cuts have also closed down 12 specialized HIV clinics that were run by non-governmental organizations in South Africa and funded by the United States Agency for International Development through the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told reporters.
He said health authorities are now registering the more than 60,000 patients who were served by those clinics at state health facilities to continue their life-saving treatment.
South Africa has nearly six million people on HIV medication, more than any other country in the world.
The clinics that were defunded by the U.S. were largely treating what are known as ''key populations,'' Motsoaledi said. They include gay men and sex workers who are considered at higher risk of HIV infection and who sometimes face stigma at public health facilities.
Motsoaledi said that the Trump administration had terminated around $436 million annually in funding for HIV treatment and prevention in South Africa, which made up part of the $2.5 billion a year program. The South African government and other donors fund the rest.
Viral load testing — which measures how much the HIV virus is present in the blood of patients on treatment — had decreased by 21% since the aid cuts began to take effect in February, the health minister said. He didn't give figures on how the testing program to find those who are HIV positive had been affected.
HIV treatment and prevention is one of the areas that has been impacted most by the termination of U.S. foreign aid, especially in sub-Sahara Africa.