South Africa police minister says Trump 'twisted' facts to push baseless genocide claims

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's top law enforcement official said Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump wrongly claimed that a video he showed in the Oval Office was of burial sites for more than 1,000 white farmers and he ''twisted'' the facts to push a false narrative about mass killings of white people in his country.
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu was talking about a video clip that was played during the meeting between Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on Wednesday that showed an aerial view of a rural road with lines of white crosses erected on either side.
''Now this is very bad,'' Trump said as he referred to the clip that was part of a longer video that was played in the meeting. ''These are burial sites, right here. Burial sites, over a thousand, of white farmers, and those cars are lined up to pay love on a Sunday morning."
Mchunu said the crosses did not mark graves or burial sites, but were a temporary memorial put up in 2020 to protest the killings of all farmers across South Africa. They were put up during a funeral procession for a white couple who were killed in a robbery on their farm, Mchunu said.
A son of the couple who were killed and a local community member who took part in the procession also said the crosses do not represent burial sites and were taken down after the protest.
South Africa struggles with extremely high levels of violent crime, although farm killings make up a small percentage of the country's overall homicides. Both white and Black farmers are attacked, and sometimes killed, and the government has condemned the violence against both groups.
Whites make up around 7% of South Africa's 62 million people but generally still have a much better standard of living than the Black majority more than 30 years after the end of the apartheid system of racial segregation. Whites make up the majority of the country's wealthier commercial farmers.
Mchunu said Trump's false claims that the crosses represented more than 1,000 burial sites was part of his ''genocide story'' — referring to the U.S. president's baseless allegations in recent weeks that there is a widespread campaign in South Africa to kill white farmers and take their land that he has said amounts to a genocide.