Bavuma grit and Markram century put South Africa on brink of historic WTC win over Australia

LONDON — Hobbling captain Temba Bavuma and hundred-hitter Aiden Markram pushed South Africa to the brink of a sensational victory over Australia in a gripping World Test Championship final at Lord's on Friday.
Bavuma, elevating the drama with a strained left hamstring, and opener Markram capitalized on ideal batting conditions. They partnered for an unbroken 143 runs against one of Australia's greatest bowling attacks to have South Africa 69 runs from an historic triumph.
Chasing 282 to win, the Proteas were 213-2 at stumps on day three in a stirring bid to win a first ICC trophy in 27 years.
Bavuma was 65 not out from 121 balls, his running restricted but not his batting technique, and Markram was 102 not out from 159, easily the highest individual score of the final.
Defending champion Australia bombarded them with four of its top-10 all-time test wicket-takers — more than 1,500 wickets in total — but they couldn't part the Proteas pair, and hardly troubled them.
In South Africa's huge favor, the day three pitch flattened, offered the bowlers little and was far easier paced than the first two chaotic days, when 14 wickets fell on each. Only four wickets were taken on Friday, and none after tea.
South Africa won't go to bed entirely comfortably, though. The men's team has a heartbreaking history in ICC tournaments of blowing winning positions. It is the reason its only ICC trophy is the ICC Knock Out in 1998.
''This would be massive for our country,'' Proteas batting coach Ashwell Prince said. "Both in terms of what we want to do in test match cricket and what we want to achieve going forward. We've fallen short in some white-ball competitions with teams that have been favorites at times. History says we haven't done it yet, so we have to knuckle down.