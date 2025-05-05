South Africa men, New Zealand women win the Sevens world championship titles in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — South Africa's men and New Zealand's women have been crowned 2025 Rugby Sevens world champions after winning their respective finals Sunday at the same venue in Los Angeles where the Olympic competition will be played in 2028.
The Olympic and world sevens league champion New Zealand women's lineup beat Australia 31-7 in their final and went unbeaten at the tournament. South Africa beat Spain 19-5 in a surprise men's final between teams which finished third and fourth in the league.
Spain upset league champion Argentina in the semifinals but couldn't repeat that in the final.
South Africa's physical defense was critical against a Spain team which enjoyed a surplus of possession.
Selwyn Davids scored the only try of the first half, stepping past tackles inside his own 20-meter area and going more than 80 meters to score under the posts.
Spain opened the second half with a try to star Pol Pla which made the score 7-5. South Africa then finished strongly with tries to Mfundo Ndhlovu and Roberto Duarttee.
''It's pretty sweet. I think we owed this one to ourselves,'' South Africa captain Siviwi Soyizwapi said.
New Zealand and Australia met in a women's final between the first- and second-ranked teams in the league. New Zealand won that title with 116 points, 10 clear of the Australians.