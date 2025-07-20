Sports

South Africa beats Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in T20 series to set up final against New Zealand

Rubin Hermann hit four sixes and 63 runs as South Africa beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets with 16 balls remaining in a T20 tri-series match on Sunday.

The Associated Press
July 20, 2025 at 3:35PM

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Rubin Hermann hit four sixes and 63 runs as South Africa beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets with 16 balls remaining in a T20 tri-series match on Sunday.

The comfortable win means South Africa and New Zealand will contest the final on Saturday after Zimbabwe lost for the third straight time.

Chasing a target of 145, Hermann and captain Rassie van der Dussen (52 not out in 41 deliveries) led the chase at Harare Sports Club. They took South Africa from 22-2 to 128-3 when Hermann, who also hit three fours in his 36-ball innings, was bowled by Richard Ngarava.

Van der Dussen was there at the end with Dewald Brevis as South Africa scored 145-3 in 17.2 overs, winning the match with a wide bowled by Trevor Gwandu.

Zimbabwe earlier lost the toss and scored 144-6 in its 20 overs.

Brian Bennett top-scored for the hosts with a 43-ball 61, which included three sixes and seven fours. Bennett shared a 78-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Ryan Burl (36 not out in 31 balls). Fast-medium pacer Corbin Bosch took 2-16 in four overs.

Table-topper New Zealand plays second-placed South Africa in a dead-rubber match on Tuesday. Both teams have four points but the South Africans have played one more game.

