DETROIT — Source: Union for 45,000 US dockworkers agree to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to provide time to negotiate new contract.
Source: Union for 45,000 US dockworkers agree to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to provide time to negotiate new contract
Source: Union for 45,000 US dockworkers agree to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to provide time to negotiate new contract.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 3, 2024 at 10:27PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Lynx
Jackie Young's 24 points help the Las Vegas Aces stave off elimination with a 95-81 win over the New York Liberty in Game 3
This was the Aces’ 12th consecutive home playoff victory, breaking the WNBA record shared by the Los Angeles Sparks (2001-04) and Sacramento Monarchs.