SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Defender Yeimar Andrade gave Seattle a first-half lead, but his own-goal early in the second half helped Minnesota United gain a 1-1 draw with the Sounders on Sunday.

Seattle (10-9-7) took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute when Yeimar took a pass from Nicolás Lodeiro and scored for a second time this season. Stefan Frei had a save on Minnesota United's only shot on goal to maintain the lead at halftime.

Minnesota United (8-8-8) evened the score on Yeimar's gaffe in the 56th minute.

Frei, who leads the league with 11 clean sheets this season, finished with four saves for Seattle. Dayne St. Clair saved one shot for Minnesota United.

Seattle snapped a three-match losing streak in all competitions, but fell to 4-10-6 in its last 20 contests. The Sounders had won four straight over Minnesota United and now lead the all-time series 11-1-2.

Minnesota United improves to 3-1-2 in its last six matches after posting just two victories in its previous 13.

Seattle travels to play Austin FC on Wednesday. Minnesota United will host the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

