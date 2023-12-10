CNET has rounded up a list of tech picks that are priced at less than $100, and two of our favorites are included here.

Soundcore Motion 300

Best new compact Bluetooth speaker

CNET TAKE: Bose makes its excellent SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker that sells for around $150 and sometimes goes on sale for less. The Soundcore Motion 300 is Anker's answer to that Bose speaker. Around the same size as the Bose, it doesn't sound quite as good, but it still sounds impressive for its compact size and lists for only $80.

It can be laid down flat with its speaker aimed up toward the ceiling or propped up. It's IPX7 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of audio at moderate volume levels. There's also support for Sony's LDAC audio codec for Android and other devices that support Bluetooth wireless streaming with LDAC.

Ninja Blast

Top portable blender

The Ninja Blast has an 18 ounce-capacity and recharges via USB-C.

CNET TAKE: There are more affordable portable blenders, but the Ninja Blast, which lists for $60, looks and feels more premium although it isn't super powerful. It's a good option for making smoothies and protein shakes on the go or at home when you don't want to deal with a full-size blender.

It has a leak-proof sip lid and is available in multiple color options. It's also easy to operate and has an 18 ounce-capacity and recharges via USB-C.

CNET.com