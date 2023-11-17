One of this week's gift recommendations is a reader favorite for under $100. The other is a prime example of go big or go home.

The first is the ZVOX AV100 TV speaker, which is very popular with readers because it makes television audio sound better while making dialogue easier to understand. This popularity makes sense given there are a lot of older folks in the newspaper audience, but these speakers benefit younger viewers, as well. Recent studies show that young people are using television subtitles about as often as the older crowd because it is hard to make out what people are saying. This is a result of poor audio mixing by program producers and the tiny speakers in flat-panel televisions.

ZVOX's patented AccuVoice feature lifts voices above the soundtrack. Through the end of the year the bestselling, extremely compact ZVOX AV100 TV speaker, normally $129.99, is available for $89.99 by using the $40 coupon code GIFT23 at zvox.com. Shipping is free, and there is a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

My other recommendation is the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV. Through Cyber Monday (Nov. 27), this $7,999.99 TV is $4,999.99, almost 40% off. I can't overstate what a value this is. Not long ago, comparable TVs were selling for tens of thousands of dollars. Other sizes and models are available at similarly impressive discounts, but the 98-inch deal has me drooling, and anyone furnishing a media room should put this at the top of their shopping list. Samsung has 0% financing as well, and it is easy to order and finance through their website.

Earlier this year, I purchased an 85-inch Samsung TV, and I have been thrilled with it. A wonderful feature it shares with the Q80C and many other Samsung televisions is the Samsung Gaming Hub, which allows you to play many of the latest video games without a console. I purchased an Xbox controller, paired it to my TV and subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. You need a fast internet connection, but it works fantastically. (samsung.com)

CD suggestions

Q: I recently replaced my 1970s-vintage amplifier and tuner with a new Denon DRA-800H receiver. I am delighted with the Denon upgrade. Can you recommend a value-priced CD player to add to the system?

A: You will get the best audio quality using the digital connection from player to receiver. Because the receiver does the digital-to-analog conversion, the choice of player comes down to cost, quality and convenience.

The Sony DVP-SR210P DVD Player will also play CDs. It sells for $35 online. For pure value, that is hard to beat.

You would get more satisfaction from the Denon DCD-600NE CD Player. It is built to a much more impressive standard, it matches your receiver visually and the receiver's remote will also operate the CD player. The DCD-600NE lists for $429, but accessories4less.com has refurbished units available for $249.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.